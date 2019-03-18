St. Louis’ First Gourmet Cupcake Shop, The Cup, Announces Their April Fool’s Day Cupcake

The Cup is excited to share its 2019 April Fool’s Day cupcake, inspired by spaghetti and meatballs.



To create a sweet treat that captures the iconic Italian-American dish, The Cup’s creative bakers will use a slice of vanilla cake topped with twirling “noodles” made from vanilla buttercream, chocolate cake “meatballs” and a raspberry-strawberry “tomato sauce.” For a final touch, The Cup will sprinkle each cupcake with white chocolate “Parmesan cheese” and tinted coconut “parsley.”



“We look forward to releasing our April Fool’s cupcake every spring,” owner Ericka Frank says. “It’s always such a fun project for our team, and a great opportunity to flex our creative muscles in the kitchen. We’re so excited to be able to share our version of one of our favorite family-dinner dishes!”



Previously The Cup has created cupcakes mimicking mashed potatoes (2015), taco salad (2016), a root beer float (2017) and fried rice (2018).



The Spaghetti and Meatballs Cupcake will be available March 29, 30 and April 1 at both locations of The Cup (Central West End and Edwardsville, IL) until sold out. Limit of 12 per customer.

About The Cup -

When The Cup opened as St. Louis’ first gourmet cupcake bakery in July 2007, St. Louisans let out a collective sugary squeal of delight. Since then, owner Ericka Frank has expanded to include two locations, in St. Louis’ Central West End and Edwardsville, Illinois. The Cup serves a rotating menu featuring more than 50 different flavors, each as delicious as the last. Since 2015, The Cup has been the favorite cupcake of both Cardinals Care and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cup is committed to supporting the local community through the sale of its award-winning cupcake flavor combinations and famous made-from-scratch buttercream.

