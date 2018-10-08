St. Louis County Police Selling "Paw 'n Order" Calendars!

I'm a huge fan of Lynn Terry Photography. I met her a long time ago and she did a mini photo session with Apple. I LOVED all the pics! Here are a couple of my favorites:

Lynn Terry Photography

Lynn Terry Photography

I loved seeing Lynn in her element. It takes a special person to work with animals, so I asked her if I could do a "behind the scenes" video of her and she said yes. This is the end result:

Video of Behind the Scenes: Puppy Photoshoot!

The other reason why I'm a big fan of Lynn's, she is very charitable and gives back to the community all the time. Her latest charitable contribution is the "Paw 'n Order" calendar.

Lynn Terry Photography

St. Louis County Police Department is showing some love to adorable puppies in their newest "Paw 'n Order" calendar!

The 2019 Paw 'n Order Calendar is now available, and if you buy one and you'll be supporting two great St. Louis causes!

Lynn Terry Photography

Proceeds benefit the St. Louis County Police Athletic League and local animal shelters.

Local photographer, Lynn Terry, captures all of the photos for the calendars each year to help support both causes.

Lynn Terry Photography

Order yours today by clicking HERE!