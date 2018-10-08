St. Louis County Police Selling "Paw 'n Order" Calendars!
Get ready to say awwwwe a lot!
I'm a huge fan of Lynn Terry Photography. I met her a long time ago and she did a mini photo session with Apple. I LOVED all the pics! Here are a couple of my favorites:
I loved seeing Lynn in her element. It takes a special person to work with animals, so I asked her if I could do a "behind the scenes" video of her and she said yes. This is the end result:
The other reason why I'm a big fan of Lynn's, she is very charitable and gives back to the community all the time. Her latest charitable contribution is the "Paw 'n Order" calendar.
St. Louis County Police Department is showing some love to adorable puppies in their newest "Paw 'n Order" calendar!
The 2019 Paw 'n Order Calendar is now available, and if you buy one and you'll be supporting two great St. Louis causes!
Proceeds benefit the St. Louis County Police Athletic League and local animal shelters.
Local photographer, Lynn Terry, captures all of the photos for the calendars each year to help support both causes.
Order yours today by clicking HERE!