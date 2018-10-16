The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department Is Debuting Veterans Tribute Park This Weekend

If you live in the St. Charles area, did you know a new park is opening this weekend? I had no idea about this park until one of my co-workers told me about it. Here are some details from the Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce:

St. Charles County residents have been anticipating the opening of Veterans Tribute Park for months and the wait is over! The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is debuting its newest park with a ribbon cutting and opening from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20. The 120-acre park is located at 1031 Kisker Road in Weldon Spring. The event is free, and the public is invited to attend.



“Veterans Tribute Park is unique in many ways,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “It is the only County park of its kind surrounded by residential development in a suburban setting, and there are numerous amenities to enjoy – there is something for everyone. This park will be a destination for families in St. Charles County and throughout the region.”



The ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 1:15 p.m. at the Sammelmann Shelter, which overlooks the park’s two lakes. County Executive Ehlmann and District 2 County Councilman Mike Elam, District 7 County Councilman John White and Parks Director Ryan Graham will participate in the ceremony. The St. Charles County Police Honor Guard will present the flags.



Visitors are encouraged to try out the new playground equipment, walk the trails, enjoy the lake views and learn about all the park has to offer. Activities at the opening include a Storybook Walk with the St. Charles City-County Library District, pet adoptions in the dog park with the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center and a chance to win a complimentary picnic shelter rental to accommodate up to 100 guests. Parks staff will be available for tours and to answer questions. Representatives from Great Rivers Greenway and Missouri Master Naturalists Confluence Chapter also will be on hand.





