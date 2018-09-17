Sponsors Needed For “PINKAPALOOZA VII – From The Shadows” A Halloween/Entertainment Trivia Night

I recently received an email from Corie Nicks about the need for sponsorships. Here are the details:

Alissa Nicks is a breast cancer survivor now celebrating her 18th year of remission. In celebration of her accomplishments of overcoming this disease we founded a St. Louis based charity group called, Alissa’s Hope. Alissa’s Hope is a growing 501c3 non-profit 100% volunteer organization supporting patients in the greater St Louis area currently battling cancer.

In seven years we have exceeded all of our goals and to date have contributed more than $200,000.00 in assistance. We produce several fundraising events throughout the year but are probably best known for our largest event called, PINKAPALOOZA. This is a one-of-a-kind show incorporating a unique variety of talents such as live musicians, elements of live theatre, live dancers, related games/trivia, and a positive spiritual experience. It’s a collection of everything we love and enjoy projected through a visual and audio overload that is crazy enough to call our own.

On Saturday September 29th at the Moolah Temple in Creve Coeur, Alissa’s Hope Presents “PINKAPALOOZA VII – From The Shadows” A Halloween/Entertainment Trivia Night Like No Other!

Corie Nicks

We are currently seeking sponsorship for our event with aand more than

Corie Nicks

To make a donation or a contribution to our 501c3 organization you can reach us at:

Alissa’s Hope Inc

PO BOX 1443

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Or email at [email protected]

For more information please click HERE.