Some Guy Rushed the Stage At A Beyoncé And Jay-Z Show 

As Beyonce and Jay-Z were leaving the stage at the end of their show in Atlanta on Saturday night, a 26-year-old guy jumped onstage and tried to follow them.

The situation was handled pretty quickly by the backup dancers, although TMZ says he made some kind of "contact" with Jay before he was yanked away.

A statement issued by tour staff said the guy was drunk. They added, quote, "We had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. and Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual."

TMZ says the man was cited for disorderly conduct, but not jailed.