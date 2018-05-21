SNL Spoofs Royal Wedding; Tina Fey Returns as Sarah Palin

This weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live spoofed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding by imagining how the reception might have played out.

Kate Middleton (Cecily Strong) got wasted off one glass of champagne after being pregnant for "six years." Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth (played by Kate McKinnon) learned during an uncomfortable conversation with one of Markle's relatives (Kenan Thompson) that Netflix portrayed her in an unflattering light. "I was just telling Her Majesty that she's got to start watching The Crown because they make her look like a b**ch on that show," he declared. "Girl, they done you dirty."

The episode also featured host Tina Fey reprising her impression of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin. "One minute you’re on top, and then you’re gone in the blink of a Scaramucci," she joked.

Meanwhile, musical guest Nicki Minaj performed her new songs "Chun-Li" and "Poke It Out."

