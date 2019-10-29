Six Friends Pooled Their Money To Buy Land and Build Their Own Private Neighborhood

This is the kind of stuff that groups of friends talk about, but no one ever actually does. Except these people. They did it.

Last year, six people in Tennessee who'd been friends since they were kids decided they wanted to buy a giant patch of land, build houses there, and live together in their own private neighborhood with their families.

They pooled their money and bought 32 acres of farmland in Hendersonville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Then they built six big houses there and split the cost of getting things like power and plumbing.

So these six friends, their spouses, and their 17 total children are now all living together. One of them said, quote, "It had its challenges . . . you're mixing in six families' interest, six families' concerns, six families' money. We're not trying to be a commune, but create a community where [the children] can romp and play. We adults may have more fun than the kids."