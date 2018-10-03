Should You Tip Your Uber Driver?

About a week and a half ago, my car wouldn't start and Brian had to take me to work. I decided to take an Uber home from work because I knew he needed to get Lu from school and I didn't want to make him come downtown to get me.

I never take Uber, so when I was dropped off and got inside my house, I noticed on my app that I had the option to tip my driver. I didn't tip him BECAUSE I thought you didn't tip when you used Uber. I thought it was frowned upon because the tip was somehow factored into the cost of the ride. I can't even tell you how or why I thought this, but my point is ... I'm clearly not up to speed on the Uber rules.

I wondered if I should have tipped my driver, but then I forgot about it UNTIL I saw this article. Now I'm feeling like a huge a$%hole.

From the New York Times:

Uber added tipping to its app over a year ago, but just how much should you be tipping your driver?

Brett Helling, a former Uber driver who now runs a driverse resource called Ridester.com, tells The New York Times that he tips between 10 and 20 percent the cost of the trip, based on level of service. International etiquette consultant Julia Boyd agrees. She says you should tip 10 percent for average service, 10 to 15 percent for good service and 15 and 20 for excellent service.

"Many Uber trips can be more expensive than a standard cab. However, a standard cab offers a standard service. Uber drivers will often have exceptionally clean cars and fresh water for their passengers," she explains. She also notes that drivers are providing "a personal service which involves safety and comfort," and that it's an American cultural norm to tip those who provide this type of service.

How much does the Uber driver that took me home hate me? Ugh!