Should You Break Up With Someone Who Eats Kit Kats Wrong?

Most of us eat Kit Kats by breaking apart the sticks and eating them individually, but a small number of people eat Kit Kats by taking big bites out of the entire bar without splitting it up first.

Which begs the question: Do those people deserve to be loved?

A woman named Haley Byrd accidentally posed that question on Twitter last week when she posted a picture of how her boyfriend bit into an unbroken Kit Kat bar and thousands of people weighed in to say she should dump him.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Kit Kat before,” my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

Even Jake Tapper from CNN tweeted, quote, "Break up with him at once."

I don't think eating a Kit Kat by taking bites out of the entire bar deserves a break up, but that person should definitely be made fun of!