Should You Break Up With Someone Who Eats Kit Kats Wrong?
Who knew this would cause such angst!
Most of us eat Kit Kats by breaking apart the sticks and eating them individually, but a small number of people eat Kit Kats by taking big bites out of the entire bar without splitting it up first.
Which begs the question: Do those people deserve to be loved?
A woman named Haley Byrd accidentally posed that question on Twitter last week when she posted a picture of how her boyfriend bit into an unbroken Kit Kat bar and thousands of people weighed in to say she should dump him.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Kit Kat before,” my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018
Even Jake Tapper from CNN tweeted, quote, "Break up with him at once."
I don't think eating a Kit Kat by taking bites out of the entire bar deserves a break up, but that person should definitely be made fun of!