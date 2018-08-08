Shopping At The 100th PGA Championship At Bellerive Country Club

If you’re heading to the 100th PGA Championship this week/weekend, you HAVE to check out The Championship Shops. Besides all of the great options they have to offer, it’s also air-conditioned so you can take a break from the warm temps :).

Before I show you what I bought, here’s a fun fact:

Hats are the most popular item at The Championship Shops. A hat is sold every 15 seconds during Championship week.

There were A LOT of great hats and I think I may go back and buy one.

My first purchase was for Lu … surprise, surprise. They had a kids section with tons of adorable clothing, but then I saw a woman sitting at a table with a bunch of children’s books. Lu LOVES books, so I decided to approach the woman and see what she was all about.

Her name is Susan Greene and here’s her story:

Susan Greene grew up in Dearborn, Michigan, and lived there until she moved to Troy, Michigan in 1998. She and her husband, David, are proud parents of their daughter, Jamie, who is currently playing NCAA Division 1 Women's Golf for Seton Hall University.

Susan is an avid golfer and past club champion at Detroit Golf Club.

In 1995, Susan was inspired by her then 11-month-old niece to begin writing and publishing children’s golf books. Susan’s first book, The ABC's of Golf, received a warm and enthusiastic welcome, and was self-published by Susan’s company, Excel Publishing.

Susan went on to write and publish Count on Golf, Consider it Golf, Swing into Opposites with Golf and Junior Golf Journal.

Susan graduated from Wayne State University with a major in Marketing.

Susan does book signings across the country at major golf tournaments, including the U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, THE PLAYERS Championship, Solheim Cup, U.S. Senior Open and U. S. Women’s Open.

I bought Lu The ABC's of Golf and Susan autographed it as well:

If you can’t make it to see Susan in person, click HERE to see all her books:

Then I HAD to buy something for myself. I really like the green/navy blue color combo, so this Under Armour shirt caught my eye. I’ve received lots of compliments on the shirt and I haven’t even worn it yet.

Then I saw this long sleeve, quarter-zip:

What drew my eye to it was the writing on the sleeve AND the thumbhole!

I saw some really cool collaboration shirts with the Blues and Cardinals (for men and women). Brian is a huge Blues fan and I was going to buy him one of the Blues collaboration shirts, but I thought he would want to pick it out himself. When we go back on Sunday, he can pick out his shirt and I can buy a hat!

Don’t be freaked out by the lines. There are a lot of cashiers and they get you in out fairly quickly, BUT if you're just looking for a shirt, hat, or visor ... there's an express shop right outside The Championship Shops (at the exit).