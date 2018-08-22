Shawn Mendes Was Reportedly Swarmed By Fans At A VMAs Afterparty

Talk about "Life of the Party!"

Page Six reports that pop heartthrob Shawn Mendes got mobbed by fans this week at an afterparty for MTV's Video Music Awards. "Shawn arrived and hung outside at a table with Liam [Payne] and his team the whole night," an eyewitness says about the 20-year-old's attendance at Republic Records' rooftop bash.

"He was swarmed by people trying to get photos when he was leaving." Payne, meanwhile, reportedly "led the crowd in singing 'Happy Birthday'" to Republic boss Monte Lipman, as the event doubled as his birthday party.