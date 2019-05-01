Sharon Osbourne Has Attempted Suicide Three Times
Talking about it is the only way to get others to talk.
On "The Talk" yesterday, Sharon Osbourne opened up about her battle with depression and the 3 times she attempted suicide.
She said, quote, "I was joking about this but I shouldn't . . . talking about my depression. And it's like, you know saying, 'Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third time, oye!'
"But I'm still here. I still do what I do and you struggle. I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can't."
You can see her talking about it by clicking HERE.
If you or a loved one seems to be suffering a great deal or just ever so slightly, it should always be taken seriously and referred to a mental health professional. If you hear anyone talking about suicide or you believe someone is suicidal, or if you are suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.