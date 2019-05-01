Sharon Osbourne Has Attempted Suicide Three Times  

On "The Talk" yesterday, Sharon Osbourne opened up about her battle with depression and the 3 times she attempted suicide.

She said, quote, "I was joking about this but I shouldn't . . . talking about my depression. And it's like, you know saying, 'Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third time, oye!'

"But I'm still here. I still do what I do and you struggle. I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can't."

If you or a loved one seems to be suffering a great deal or just ever so slightly, it should always be taken seriously and referred to a mental health professional. If you hear anyone talking about suicide or you believe someone is suicidal, or if you are suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.