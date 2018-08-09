Selena Gomez Shares First Look At Upcoming Coach Clothing Collection
Selena Gomez gave fans their first look at her highly anticipated Coach fashion line in an Instagram pic on Wednesday.
Hey fam- It’s almost here! First look at my new campaign. My exclusive @Coach clothing collection drops in a couple weeks. #CoachxSelena #CoachNY
The Cut notes that pre-orders for Selena's apparel begin on August 14, with the wide release kicking off August 31. Selena previously designed a line of Coach accessories; this new collection will likewise feature the tagline, "Not perfect, always me."