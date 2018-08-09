Selena Gomez Shares First Look At Upcoming Coach Clothing Collection

I didn't know she was teaming up with Coach!

August 9, 2018
Jill Devine
Selena Gomez

USA Today/SIPA

Categories: 
Features
Music
Shows

Selena Gomez gave fans their first look at her highly anticipated Coach fashion line in an Instagram pic on Wednesday.

Hey fam- It’s almost here! First look at my new campaign. My exclusive @Coach clothing collection drops in a couple weeks. #CoachxSelena #CoachNY

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

The Cut notes that pre-orders for Selena's apparel begin on August 14, with the wide release kicking off August 31. Selena previously designed a line of Coach accessories; this new collection will likewise feature the tagline, "Not perfect, always me."

 

 

Tags: 
Selena Gomez
Instagram
Coach
Clothing Line
Accessories
Apparel
Jill Devine