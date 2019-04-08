The Secret To Crispy Bacon Is Adding Water To The Pan

Alex Guarnaschelli is one of the judges on the Food Network show "Chopped" and her hack for making perfect bacon is going viral after she posted a video on Instagram.

She says the secret to making it really crispy is to add water when you cook it. Here are the four steps to remember:

1. Make it in a pan on top of the stove, not in the oven.

2. Add about a half-inch of water to the pan first, then add the bacon.

3. Cook it until all the water completely evaporates out.

4. Once the water is gone, cook it like you normally would in a pan, until it's as crispy as you like it.

Cooking it in water first helps render the fat. Meaning it cooks some of the fat out. But bacon has plenty of fat, so it shouldn't affect the taste too much. Once the excess fat is rendered, it's a lot easier to get bacon to crisp up. So if you hate fatty, stringy bacon, she says that's the way to make it.

As a bonus, it also reduces splattering. So you're less likely to get hit with little drops of fat while you're cooking it.