A Second Person Is Accusing Katy Perry Of Sexual Harassment  

A second person has accused Katy Perry of sexual harassment, and this time it's a woman.

A female TV host named Tina Kandelaki says Katy harassed her at an industry party. She claims Katy was drunk and inappropriately touched her and tried to kiss her. She rejected her advances, but said that Katy was acting out all night.

Tina claims she decided to come forward after hearing Josh Kloss' story. He's the model from the "Teenage Dream" video, who accused Katy of exposing his genitals at a party seven years ago.

Katy hasn't commented on either accusation.