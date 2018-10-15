Sears, Once America's Largest Retailer, Files For Bankruptcy

Sears, the retail giant that changed how America shopped when it opened for business 132 years ago, has filed for bankruptcy.

CNN reports that after years of struggling, Sears Holdings (which owns both Sears and KMart stores) finally filed for bankruptcy in New York early Monday--the same day a $134 million debt payment it could not afford to make was due. "The company issued a statement saying it intends to stay in business, keeping open stores that are profitable, along with the Sears and Kmart websites," the outlet notes. "As of the filing, about 700 stores remained open and the company employed 68,000 workers. That's down from 1,000 stores with 89,000 employees that it had as recently as February."