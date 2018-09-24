Scrabble Adds 300 Words to Game Dictionary

Some Scrabble users might say "ew" to the 300 new words that have just been given the "OK" for play in the classic board game.

Merriam-Webster released the sixth edition of its official Scrabble Players Dictionary, which contains such new entries as sriracha, beatdown, zomboid, twerk, sheeple, wayback, bibimbap, botnet, emoji, facepalm, frowny, hivemind, puggle, and yowza. However, it's the addition of smaller words that may make players happiest. "'OK' is something Scrabble players have been waiting for for a long time,” says Merriam-Webster editor at large Peter Sokolowski. “Basically, two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game.”

Click HERE to read more.