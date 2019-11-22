Scooter Braun Tells Taylor Swift He's "Ready to Speak Directly"

Scooter Braun has once again accused Taylor Swift of causing his family to receive death threats after she claimed last week that he wouldn't let her perform her old hits at the American Music Awards.

"Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family...I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats," Braun wrote early Friday on Instagram in a post tagging Swift, along with a screenshot of a threat that reads, "I will buy a guy tomorrow and then shoot you all in the head."

@taylorswift A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Nov 22, 2019 at 12:09am PST

The Big Machine label bigwig also said he's "still hopeful we can fix this.” He added, "I’m right here, ready to speak directly and respectfully. But if you would prefer to make large public statements while refusing to work towards resolving things amicably, then I just pray that nobody gets seriously hurt in the process.” Braun previously said he's received death threats over his Swift drama while speaking Thursday at an entertainment industry conference.

