Schnucks To The Rescue

Let me first say the stomach flu should be long gone by now ... it's APRIL! With that being said, it's not gone and poor Lu got struck down this past weekend with it. She's actually still recovering. It hit her hard. Thank goodness for our local Schnucks because Brian made a few trips there to get what we needed. If you get hit with the stomach flu (I hope you don't), at least you know Schnucks will help you out because they have everything you need, such as:

Lysol

Hand Sanitizer

Sanitizing Wipes

Chicken Noodle Soup

Saltine Crackers

Pedialyte

Pedialyte Popsicles

Bananas

Laundry Detergent

Wine - for Momma and Dada :)

I really hope the stomach flu doesn't hit you, but at least you know where you can turn if it does.

There are some other great things happening this month with Schnucks that I want to tell you about:

Golden Ticket Promotion - From now until April 24th, you could win 1 of 2,000 golden tickets and you're next grocery trip will be on Schnucks! One ticket will be given away per day, at every store, for 20 days (April 4 – 24). If a golden ticket pops out at the register, you’ll receive a gift card for the amount of your groceries (up to $200). You can then use that gift card on the next trip to Schnucks!

Stock Up Sale - The sale will be running with different hot deals until April 24. Each week there will be different sale prices and promotions. Schnucks has a P&G offer in store for three weeks that allows you to buy $30 of any P&G products and receive $10 Visa Gift Card via mail, not to mention Schnupons that give you savings on diapers, paper goods and other household items.

Baby Month - Schnucks has a 3 week sweepstakes with Kimberly Clark and P&G. You can sign up for a chance to win Free Diapers and Wipes for one year!!!!!!!! No purchase necessary to enter.