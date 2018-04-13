Royal Baby Watch Continues

Prince William and wife Kate's third baby is due just a few weeks before Prince Harry is set to wed American actress Meghan Markle, and British bookies are now taking bets as to what the newborn will be named.

Despite the fact that the baby's gender is not known, three female names are the favorites:

*Mary at odds of 3/1, Alice at 6/1 and Victoria at 8/1.

As for boy names:

*Albert, Arthur and Fred are all at 12/1.

What do you think would be a great name for baby #3?