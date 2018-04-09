Kate Middleton

USA Today/SIPA

Royal Baby Watch Is On

Clues are pointing to any day now.

April 9, 2018
Jill Devine
Categories: 
Features
Shows

This is so exciting!!!  OR is it just exciting for me?  I know I get a little "fan girl" over the Royals.

From Yahoo!:

Temporary parking restrictions were put in place outside the hospital where Kate Middleton will give birth later this month, and areas were marked out for the media on Monday.

It is the first official sign that preparations are underway at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington, West London, before Kate, 36, enters to have her third child.

The notices are up in South Wharf Road, suspending parking from April 9 to April 30 for an “event.”

I can't wait!

 

Tags: 
Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William
Jill Devine
Royals
baby
Prego
Royal Baby