Royal Baby Watch Is On

This is so exciting!!! OR is it just exciting for me? I know I get a little "fan girl" over the Royals.

From Yahoo!:

Temporary parking restrictions were put in place outside the hospital where Kate Middleton will give birth later this month, and areas were marked out for the media on Monday.

It is the first official sign that preparations are underway at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington, West London, before Kate, 36, enters to have her third child.

The notices are up in South Wharf Road, suspending parking from April 9 to April 30 for an “event.”

Countdown to Baby Cambridge #3 begins. The no parking signs are up outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital, Paddington, London where Kate will give birth later this month @people pic.twitter.com/7Lc7jwgYbc — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) April 9, 2018

I can't wait!