Revel In Holiday Cheer During The Annual Brewery Lights At Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery And Tour Center

Witness the magic of more than a million twinkling lights during the 33rd annual Brewery Lights at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery! Starting on Nov. 15, guests are invited to stroll down Pestalozzi Street to marvel as the brewery is turned into a remarkable holiday experience with something for everyone, including a new Kids Zone. Weber Shandwick To kick-off the holiday season at the Brewery, the St. Louis community is invited to a festive lighting ceremony, which will take place on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. A special guest will help “flip the switch” to officially mark the start of this year’s Brewery Lights. New this year, guests can enjoy the Kids Zone and take a ride on the Brewery Express train, watch nightly screenings of a classic holiday movie on an outdoor big screen and play festive games. Additionally, guests can experience their favorite traditional Brewery Lights attractions, including roasting s’mores at the outdoor fire pits or warming up inside at the Tour Center Gift Shop and exploring new holiday merchandise, including Budweiser holiday steins, cheerfully crafted ornaments and trendy hats and apparel. Guests 21+ can also enjoy one complimentary 16-ounce sample of their favorite Anheuser-Busch beverage and guests of all ages can purchase delicious food in The Biergarten. Weber Shandwick While Brewery Lights is complimentary, guests can upgrade their holiday experience with a variety of new individual and group packages, which can be purchased at BudweiserTours.com: Individual Packages Holiday Cheers: This package includes a commemorative tumbler, printed souvenir photo or train ride for up to four people and one food token for The Biergarten. For an additional $6 per child, you can upgrade to include a s’mores kit and one food token per person.

This package includes a commemorative tumbler, printed souvenir photo or train ride for up to four people and one food token for The Biergarten. For an additional $6 per child, you can upgrade to include a s’mores kit and one food token per person. VIP Package: The VIP package provides guests with access to the Old Schoolhouse Museum and buffet, two complimentary beers or soft drinks, private restrooms and a parking spot. Group Packages Budweiser Clydesdale VIP: The Budweiser Clydesdale VIP package includes a 15-minute private photo session for four people with a World Famous Budweiser Clydesdale in the historical Anheuser-Busch stables. In addition, guests will also receive one print and digital copy of a selected photo, two ornaments and four drink tokens for The Biergarten.

The Budweiser Clydesdale VIP package includes a 15-minute private photo session for four people with a World Famous Budweiser Clydesdale in the historical Anheuser-Busch stables. In addition, guests will also receive one print and digital copy of a selected photo, two ornaments and four drink tokens for The Biergarten. Fire Pit Fun: This all-inclusive package includes access to the Old Schoolhouse Museum and buffet, a private fire pit for seating up to eight people, eight s’mores kits, complimentary beer and soft drinks, two reserved parking spots and private restrooms. Guests can upgrade their parking by purchasing a preferred parking spot for $10, with a portion of those proceeds going to the St. Louis Blues Alumni Association. Also benefiting the Blues Alumni Association, guests are invited to skate under the lights at the Bud Light Ice Rink with 100 percent of skate rentals going to the association. Brewery Lights is a family-friendly event, open to all ages at no cost. Guests can attend every Thursday through Sunday, from 5 to 10 p.m. starting Nov. 15 until Dec. 30. Drive-through tours are also welcome Monday through Wednesday after dusk until midnight. Visitors can enter from Arsenal Street turning onto Seventh Street and then drive along Pestalozzi Street. Learn more about Brewery Lights at BudweiserTours.com or by following @HomeOfBud on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. All are encouraged to share their experience on social media by using the #BreweryLights hashtag.