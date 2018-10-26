A Remake Of "Clueless" Is In The Early Stage Of Development

According to Deadline:

A Clueless feature remake is in the works at Paramount with Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver producing and Glow writer Marquita Robinson penning the script.

The movie is quite early in development, so details are minimal in regards to whether it’s a fresh new take for the millennium and if older characters will be reprising their roles.

The original 1995 film directed and written by Amy Heckerling is a cult Gen X classic, loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma, and provided a satirical window into the Beverly Hills high school scene of the day. The movie put a number of young actors and actresses on the map who flourished in the wake of the pic’s release including Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash, and the late Brittany Murphy. In the movie, Silverstone played superficial, but well-intention teen Cher Horowitz who is trying to find love while living life with her curmudgeon litigator father played by Dan Hedaya. Scott Rudin and Robert Lawrence produced the original movie which spawned a TV series that initially launched on ABC for one season before moving over to Paramount’s former UPN network for two seasons.

Would you be excited to see a remake or are you sick of remakes?