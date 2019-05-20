Reese Witherspoon Tells Ellen She Cried In Daughter Ava's Bedroom After She Left For College

Reese Witherspoon admitted on today's episode of Ellen that she broke down sobbing in her daughter's bedroom after the teenager left for college last fall.

“It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard," the 43-year-old Oscar winner says about daughter Ava Phillippe, who's finishing up her freshman year. "I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college.”

She went on to say, "It’s OK, she’s coming back. I thought she would be gone...I never came back. I went to college for one year and then I started making movies and I moved to L.A. and I never came back. Sorry, mom. My poor mom."

Click HERE for more.