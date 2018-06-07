Reese Witherspoon Confirms "Legally Blonde 3"

Excited or no?

Nobody objects to Reese Witherspoon donning a bikini to announce that Legally Blonde 3 is officially a go.

She Tweeted a video of herself silently floating on a pool chaise in a two-piece along with the caption, "It's true... #LegallyBlonde3."

The clip references the famous scene from the original 2001 comedy in which her character, Elle Woods, floats on a chaise while wearing a bikini in a video essay for her Harvard Law School application.

 

 

