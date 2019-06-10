When you call in sick or show up late too many times, you can't keep using the same excuse.

A new survey found just under a quarter of pet owners have lied to their boss about a sick pet before.

Sometimes it's to get out of work and sometimes there really is something wrong, but we worry our boss won't think it's a valid excuse. So we lie and say we're sick instead.

Here are more quick stats from the survey:

1. 39% of pet owners have taken a day off, and 27% have worked from home because of a sick pet.

2. 30% have flaked on plans with their friends to spend time with their pet instead.

3. 76% have panicked when their pet swallowed something they shouldn't have. The top five bad things our pets swallow are grass . . . food they're not supposed to have . . . stuffing from toys or pillows . . . toilet paper . . . and bugs.