Check out these awesome produce tips from Schnucks

Summer is THE time of year for produce!

At Schnucks, you will find fresh AND local produce. Here's what's in stores right now:

watermelons

tomatoes

zucchini

yellow squash

red potatoes

peppers

cucumbers

eggplant

cabbage

ECKERTS PEACHES

KELLER SWEET CORN

I know I'm not the only one who has questions about produce (how do you know it's ripe, etc.), so I reached out to Kara Behlke, Director Health and Wellness Strategy, at Schnucks. She shared some AWESOME tips:

I know it can be difficult for some to discern so in general when I'm shopping for produce I use all my senses (taste, touch, sight, smell, sound). I start by shopping with my eyes to see what colorful produce catches my eye first; I smell things like peaches and apricots to see if they smell fragrant and are ready to eat or if I need a paper bag to ripen a few days and I also make sure my asparagus doesn't have a smell (it should be odorless); I use touch for choosing squash and eggplant which should feel heavy for it's size when you lift it or when squeezing a tomato to ensure the flesh feels firm; my dad taught me to use sound when selecting a melon because he thought the hollow sound when you tap the outside means it's ripe and over-ripe or under-ripe will sound hollow (but typically I lift it to see if it's heavy for its size :)); finally I don't pass up a free sample when available this time of year to taste if the fruit or veg is at my preferred ripeness.

watermelons

How to select: Choose symmetrical watermelons with dried stems and yellowish undersides, heavy for size.

How to store: Store whole watermelons at room temperature. Refrigerate cut watermelons in airtight container for use within 5 days.

tomatoes:

How to select: Choose tomatoes with bright, shiny skins and firm flesh.

How to store: Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight, for use within 1 week after ripe. Tomatoes taste best if not refrigerated; refrigerate only if you can’t use them before they spoil.

zucchini

How to select:For all squash varieties, choose glossy, small-to medium-sized squash, heavy for size.

How to store:Refrigerate summer squash for use within 3-4 days

yellow squash

How to select:For all squash varieties, choose glossy, small-to medium-sized squash, heavy for size.

How to store:Refrigerate summer squash for use within 3-4 days

red potatoes

How to select:Look for clean, smooth, firm-textured potatoes with no cuts, bruises or discoloration.

How to store:Store potatoes in a cool, well-ventilated place. Colder temperatures lower than 50 degrees, such as in the refrigerator, cause a potato’s starch to convert to sugar, resulting in a sweet taste and discoloration when cooked. If you do refrigerate, letting the potato warm gradually to room temperature before cooking can reduce the discoloration. Avoid areas that reach high temperatures (beneath the sink or beside large appliances) or receive too much sunlight (on the countertop). Perforated plastic bags and paper bags offer the best environment for extending shelf-life. Keep potatoes out of the light. Don’t wash potatoes before storing. Dampness promotes early spoilage.

peppers

How to select:Choose firm, brightly colored peppers with tight skin that are heavy for their size. Avoid dull, shriveled or pitted peppers.

How to store:Refrigerate bell peppers in plastic bag for use within 5 days.

cucumbers

How to select:Choose firm, well shaped cucumbers with dark green color, heavy for size.

How to store:Refrigerate cucumbers in plastic bag up to 1 week.

eggplant

How to select: smooth, shiny skin that are uniform in color and heavy for their size. To test for ripeness, lightly press a finger against the skin. If it leaves an imprint, the eggplant is ripe.Choose smaller eggplants as they tend to be sweeter, less bitter, have thinner skin and less seeds.

cabbage

How to select: When choosing cabbage, pick a tight, compact head that feels heavy for its size. It should look crisp and fresh, with few loose leaves.

ECKERTS PEACHES

How to select:Choose peaches with firm, fuzzy skins that yield to gentle pressure when ripe. Avoid blemishes.

How to store: Store unripe peaches in paper bag. When ripe, store at room temperature for use within 1-2 days.

KELLER CORN

How to select:Choose ears with green husks, fresh silks and tight rows of kernels.

How to store: Refrigerate corn with husks on for use as soon as possible or within 1-2 days.

And did you know -

July Is.....

National Berry Month

National Blueberry Month

National Salad Week (4th week)

National Watermelon Month

To see where your local Schnucks is located, click HERE.