Pro Tip From Jennifer Aniston: Reading the Comments Will Make Your Face Break Out 

Jennifer Aniston has never been a fan of social media and in the new issue of "Allure" magazine, she takes aim at one of the most aggravating and demoralizing aspects of it: the comments.

She says, quote, "We need to take away comment sections. When people say, 'Don't read the comments,' well, I've read comments. I'm not an idiot. It's a horrible, horrible thing to do, which creates stress which raises your cortisol and then you break out."

Cortisol is the "stress hormone," and one of the effects of high levels of it IS acne.

So yes, reading the comments can make you break out. It can also make you gain weight around your midsection and give you a round face, among other things.