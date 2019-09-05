Princess Charlotte Attends Her 1st Day Of School

Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of Prince William, attended her first day of school on Thursday.

The 4-year-old joins her brother Prince George, who is 6-years old, in attending Thomas's Battersea, a private school in London. The kids were seen wearing the uniforms required by the school, although Charlotte added a personal touch to her school attire with a sequined unicorn keychain on her backpack.

The two children arrived at school with both of their parents. This marks a change from George's first day; Kate was unable to accompany him because she was so ill from morning sickness related to the children's youngest sibling, Louis.

