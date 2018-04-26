Prince Harry and Prince William

USA Today/SIPA

Prince William Will be The Best Man

I kind of figured he would be.

April 26, 2018
Jill Devine
Categories: 
Features
Shows

Earlier today, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will be the best man at his brother Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19th.

Prince William is said to be "honored" to be chosen for such a role. 

Tags: 
Jill Devine
Wedding
Royals
royal wedding
Best Man
twitter
prince william
prince harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kensington Palace
READ MORE READ LESS