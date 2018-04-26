Earlier today, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will be the best man at his brother Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19th.

Prince William is said to be "honored" to be chosen for such a role.

Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/7TvZ2VlEk2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018