Prince Harry Has A Good Sense Of Humor

It seems that before her romance with Prince Harry became public, Meghan Markle once Instagrammed a pic of him wearing a Golden Girls-themed shirt.

"I take full responsibility for this sweatshirt. He wears it well," Meghan captioned the snap, along with the hashtags "#goldengirls" and "#truth."

The since-deleted pic features a man with what looks like a scruffy red beard; the rest of his facial features are conveniently cropped out. Meanwhile, the shirt reads, "Dorothy on the streets, Blanche in the sheets."

