Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle (Partway) Down the Aisle

As you probably know by now, Meghan Markle's father won't be in attendance tomorrow. So, who's walking her down the aisle when she weds Prince Harry at Windsor Castle tomorrow?

Her future father-in-law, Prince Charles--and herself. "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her wedding day," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Friday.

However, CNN notes that to get to the quire where "the main royal guests will be seated," Meghan will "walk unescorted down the aisle of the chapel nave." Meghan will also give herself away once she and Charles reach the altar, with the future King of England planning to "stand back as Markle approaches Prince Harry."

The news comes one day after Meghan confirmed in a statement that her father Thomas--who flip-flopped about attending the wedding due to health concerns and his embarrassing staged-photo scandal--would not make it to England for her big day.