PrideFest Is Happening This Weekend
Here are some details for this weekend.
PrideFest 2018 is taking place this weekend at Soldiers Memorial Park.
Festival:
Saturday June 23rd, from 11am — 7pm
Sunday June 24th, from 11am — 6pm
Parade:
Sunday June 24th at 12:00pm on Market Street, between 8th Street and 18th Street.
Here are some street closings:
**Closing at 6am Friday 6/22. Will reopen by 4pm Monday 6/25
· 13th street from Olive to Market (One lane will be left open for local traffic Olive to Pine).
· 15th street from Pine to Market
· Chestnut from 15th to Tucker
· Pine from 15th to Tucker (13th to Tucker will be one lane for local traffic)
**Closing at 10am Friday 6/22. Will reopen by 12am Monday 6/25.
· 14th street from Olive to Market.
**Closing 6am Sunday 6/24. Will reopen by 4pm Sunday 6/24
· Market street, from Broadway to 18th