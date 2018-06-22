PrideFest Is Happening This Weekend

Here are some details for this weekend.

PrideFest 2018 is taking place this weekend at Soldiers Memorial Park.

Festival:

Saturday June 23rd, from 11am — 7pm
Sunday June 24th, from 11am — 6pm

Parade:

Sunday June 24th at 12:00pm on Market Street, between 8th Street and 18th Street.

For a map and more details, click HERE.

Here are some street closings:

**Closing at 6am Friday 6/22.  Will reopen by 4pm Monday 6/25

·       13th street from Olive to Market (One lane will be left open for local traffic Olive to Pine).

·       15th street from Pine to Market

·       Chestnut from 15th to Tucker

·       Pine from 15th to Tucker (13th to Tucker will be one lane for local traffic)

**Closing at 10am Friday 6/22. Will reopen by 12am Monday 6/25.

·       14th street from Olive to Market.

**Closing 6am Sunday 6/24.  Will reopen by 4pm Sunday 6/24

·       Market street, from Broadway to 18th

 

 

