“Pretty Little Liars” Vs. “Big Little Lies”

I’m an Amazon Prime member and one of the benefits is free Prime reading with your Kindle. Not all of the books and magazines available on the Kindle are part of the free Prime reading, but I still think there’s a good selection. Plus, I’m cheap and I love free, so I won’t complain about my options.

Jen and Courtney are big readers and always have good suggestions on which books to read. They have both talked about “Big Little Lies” and they have both watched the show, which stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

One day, I was looking through the library of free books I could read on my Kindle and “Big Little Lies” popped up and I immediately downloaded it! I was so excited this book was available for free!

I started reading it and I kept thinking about Jen and Courtney. I was surprised they liked this book as much as they did. Then I tried to picture Nicole and Reese’s roles and it just wasn’t clicking, but I didn’t give up and I kept reading it.

There was a big cliffhanger at the end of the book, so I started looking to see if the sequel was available in free Prime reading and it wasn’t. I wanted to see what happened in the next book, so I thought if the price wasn’t too high, I would go ahead and buy it. I started searching and I was soooooo confused. There were like 10 more follow up books and I couldn’t figure it out. Eventually, (AND I wasted so much time trying to figure this out) I realized I downloaded “Pretty Little Liars” and thought it was “Big Little Lies” the WHOLE time.

Can I blame prego brain for this?