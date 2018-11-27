Preparing For Baby Number 2

I knew I wanted Lu to have a sibling. I consider my sister one of my best friends. While I understand not all siblings have the same relationship my sister and I have, I believe there's still something to be said about having a sibling in your life.

We are very fortunate we are going to have another baby girl and we are excited to see the relationship grow between Lu and her baby sister.

Once I got through the very tough first trimester and things started to sink in regarding having another baby, I became very emotional. I would look at Lu and think, oh my gosh - how can I love another baby like I love her?!?!?! Then I would think - Lu is going to be so mad at us because we will be sharing our love with another child and she's going to be jealous. I had a feeling these thoughts were perfectly normal, but I wanted to talk to my best friends about it and they confirmed that my thoughts were normal AND I would have plenty of love for another child.

Shortly after that conversation, I came across an article on Lucie's List about preparing for baby #2. It reinforced what my besties told me and made me feel better about the thoughts I was having. Don't get me wrong, I still have the thoughts, but I have a good cry and remind myself it will be ok.

Here are some highlights from the article:

Now that you’ve done some time in the trenches of parenthood, you’re a hardened vet. After all, you’ve figured out how to feed a baby, get him dressed, soothe him to sleep (at least some of the time…), take care of him when he’s sick, and take him out into the world. We know these are no small feats!

But…when it comes to having a second baby, you may have a few new concerns. It’s okay – you’re not alone.

The classic fear that often besieges parents when they find out they’re expecting a second child is this: how can I possibly love another child as much as I love this one?

Most parents fret over this at some point during the pregnancy – even if they don’t admit it out loud. Although it feels absolutely impossible to ever love another human as much as you love your first, just like all parents of multiple kids will tell you, the truth is that with each child, your heart will continue to expand.

To borrow a sentiment from our twins editor, Marissa, “I know now that I have an endless supply of forever, unabashed, unconditional love to give each child…”.

At first, you may not feel as connected to your second baby as you do with your first. This is totally normal! After all, you’ve had a lot more time to bond with your first and these things take time.

You can and will love each child for the unique, wonderful little people they are—and while it’s natural to expect your second (or more) child to be a smaller copy of your first, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how different your new baby is from your first. What’s more, you’ll come to cherish the relationship they develop with each other. Watching the love and affection grow between your children is a whole new kind of happy which will totally overwhelm you in all the good ways.

Will my first child resent the baby for taking attention away from him/her?

The short answer is yes (let’s be real…). It’s to be expected that your first child (no matter what the age difference) will sometimes feel jealous of the attention the new baby is receiving. Other times, firstborns might ignore the new baby altogether, or see him more as an object of curiosity rather than a true rival.

It largely depends on the age and personality of your first (and the time of day, what your older child has eaten, how much sleep she’s gotten, whether it’s a full moon….just kidding!…sort of).

Even if the reaction is negative, you can remind yourself that in the end, you’ve given your older kiddo a true gift. It’s good for your child to have a sibling: someone to share life experiences with, to team up with against mom and dad (ha!), a built-in friend to play with; someone to remain with on this earth long after you and your partner are gone (cue the tears…).

Will your kids be roughly two years apart? In our experience with this age gap, the baby really isn’t the hard part when you become a parent of two. You will find that the baby’s a piece of cake — it’s the toddler who’s hard! If your kids are two-ish years apart, your second will be born right as your first kid becomes a “terrific two” (ahem) – and the birth of their younger sib may contribute to their increasingly challenging behavior.

Figuring out how to handle your toddler’s myriad new emotions, defiance, and meltdowns is where many parents lose their minds. It’s hard enough as it is to handle a two-year-old (see also: our Behavior Series)— but then you also have a baby to care for on top of it.

Don’t despair: there are some really great things about this age gap—the older child seems to accept the younger pretty quickly, for one, and before you know it they’ll actually enjoy playing together. For now, show yourself some grace for being in the trenches and remember it’s a short-term problem. The truth is: the first year of your second child’s life is the hardest year for many.

Preparing your Older Child

In our experience, talking with your first child about becoming a big sib is vital to preparing him for the big change that’s coming down the pike (or canal, as it were—ahem). As soon as you feel comfortable, you can begin talking to your little one about younger siblings and introducing the idea that soon there will be a new baby in your family.

If you can, keep the conversation light and bring up the idea of a new baby when you feel your older child is developmentally ready to understand what’s going on (probably around 18 months and older). He will notice mom’s growing belly at some point, and that can be a good time to begin to talk about how there’s a baby in there who can’t wait to come out soon and meet his or her awesome big sibling.

Kids’ books can be a great help in preparing a soon-to-be older sib for his or her new role. We particularly liked reading I Am A Big Brother (its companion book for girls is I Am A Big Sister) with our son, as well as Big Brothers Are The Best (also: Big Sisters Are The Best) and You Were The First (this one will make you cry— but you can blame the hormones!).

Another way to introduce the idea of a baby is to get your older child a doll (if she doesn’t already have one). You can practice feeding, clothing, babywearing, and diapering the “baby” for fun. This can be a great way to show your firstborn what having a new sibling will be like (and how she can help take care of the baby).

Remember: boys and girls alike can enjoy playing with dolls, so if your little boy doesn’t have one yet, take this as an opportunity to let him get in touch with his delightful nurturing side!

Click HERE to read the entire article (it's a good one!!!).