During a show at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, P!nk forgot the words to one of her songs. BUT she handled it like a pro because she's awesome like that.

She said, quote, "I forgot the words. [Poop]. It's been a week. Does anybody else know it?"

She added, quote, "I wrote it, maybe I don't want a second verse anymore. No more second verse!" Then she jumped back in at the chorus. Here's video - WARNING!!! She says the S-word:

Video of Who Knew - P!nk -4.4.18 at MSG

It may seem like a no-brainer to know the lyrics to songs you sing ALL.THE.TIME., but haven't you ever completely forgot something that is so routine? I have, so I can see how this happened.

Have I told you how much I love P!nk :)?!?!?!