P!nk Forgot the Words to One of Her Songs
Oopsie!
April 6, 2018
During a show at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, P!nk forgot the words to one of her songs. BUT she handled it like a pro because she's awesome like that.
She said, quote, "I forgot the words. [Poop]. It's been a week. Does anybody else know it?"
She added, quote, "I wrote it, maybe I don't want a second verse anymore. No more second verse!" Then she jumped back in at the chorus. Here's video - WARNING!!! She says the S-word:
It may seem like a no-brainer to know the lyrics to songs you sing ALL.THE.TIME., but haven't you ever completely forgot something that is so routine? I have, so I can see how this happened.
Have I told you how much I love P!nk :)?!?!?!