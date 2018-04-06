P!nk

P!nk Forgot the Words to One of Her Songs 

Oopsie!

April 6, 2018
Jill Devine
During a show at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, P!nk forgot the words to one of her songs.  BUT she handled it like a pro because she's awesome like that.

She said, quote, "I forgot the words.  [Poop].  It's been a week.  Does anybody else know it?"

She added, quote, "I wrote it, maybe I don't want a second verse anymore.  No more second verse!"  Then she jumped back in at the chorus.  Here's video - WARNING!!!  She says the S-word:

It may seem like a no-brainer to know the lyrics to songs you sing ALL.THE.TIME., but haven't you ever completely forgot something that is so routine?  I have, so I can see how this happened.  

Have I told you how much I love P!nk :)?!?!?!  

