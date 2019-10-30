Pink Will Be Recognized As The People's Champion At This Year's "People's Choice Awards"

From Billboard:

E!'s 2019 People's Choice Awards are just around the corner, and the network announced on Tuesday (Oct. 29) that P!nk will be honored as The People's Champion of 2019.

“There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day,” said the songstress in a press statement. “These are our everyday warriors and champions. They teach us and our children that it’s cool to be kind and that change is possible. I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts.”

The "What About Us" singer will be recognized for her work with a number of organizations, including No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and as an ambassador for UNICEF.

The songstress is also nominated for a few awards at the ceremony, female artist of 2019 and concert tour of 2019.

The 2019 People's Choice Awards will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.