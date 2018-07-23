Pink Talks About The Struggle Of Touring With Her Kids

People magazine did an article on Pink and I had to share:

Traveling with your children is a lot of hard work — but it can also be incredibly rewarding.

In a sneak peak at an upcoming episode of Reese Witherspoon‘s new series Shine on With Reese, pop superstar Pink opened up about what it’s like to take her children on tour with her.

Video of Reese Witherspoon &amp; P!nk | Hello Sunshine | Everything That’s Bad Can be Good Again

“Going on tour with children is really tricky. It’s exhausting. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” remarked Pink, who is currently on tour in Australia. “But I’m very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my [work] life.”

