Pink Opens Up About Suffering A Miscarriage

I love Pink because she's real, she says it how it is, and she's honest.

Her latest interview with USA Today made me love her even more. Check out some of the interview:

Pink has never shied away from tough subjects in her music, getting candid about marriage, addiction and politics.

But the pop star (real name: Alecia Moore) is perhaps at her most vulnerable on new album "Hurts 2B Human," released Friday, in which she speaks openly about her struggles with anxiety and body insecurity on laid-back guitar ballad "Happy." It begins with the lyrics "Since I was 17, I've always hated my body / and it feels like my body's hated me."

"The reason I said (that) is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," Pink tells USA TODAY. "And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do. I've had several miscarriages since, so I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful (expletive). I've always written that way."

