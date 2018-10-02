Pink Mourns The Loss Of Her Dog With Sweet Kiss Pic
I need a Kleenex.
October 2, 2018
Pink took to Instagram this week to mourn the loss of her dog:
Goodbye Kiss -- Frangelica “Nanni” Moore Hart. 2002-2018. Rest in sunshine pretty girl. Thanks for waiting for me to get home --
Us Weekly notes that scores of other female celebs sympathized with Pink's loss in the photo's comments section. "This breaks my heart. Why don't they live longer?" Reese Witherspoon wrote, while her onetime Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair added, "Only love. I am sorry.” And singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile commented, "There’s not much tougher than that. Thinking about you and sending love."