Pink Mocks "Parenting Police" With Pic Of Daughter Running Through Sprinkler

Pink took a shot at the "parenting police" this week while posting a pic of her 8-year-old daughter, Willow, running through a sprinkler.

"Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water," the pop star joked. "And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was...gasp...working!!!! In another country!" She added the hashtags "#F**kTheParentingPolice," "#InstagramIsFun" and "#OpinionsAreLikeA**holes."

Us Weekly notes that Pink's post came in spite of her announcement on an April episode of Ellen that she'd stop sharing kid pics on social media. "I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done and I just won’t share them anymore," she said at the time. "It’s probably best to pull her back from the world and just let [Willow> live her best life.”