Piccione Pastry, St. Louis’ Premier Italian Pastry Shop, Celebrates Its 6th Anniversary With A Week-Long Celebration

Since opening its doors in 2013, Piccione Pastry has been celebrated for its authentic, Italian treats – particularly Piccione Pastry’s line of delicious Cannoli. After six years of providing unique twists on Italian pastries to guests, Piccione Pastry is thrilled to unveil a one-of-a-kind line of breakfast treats, including Breakfast Cannoli!

Beginning April 23, the week of the Shop’s 6th birthday, Piccione Pastry’s Breakfast Menu will offer six sweet and savory items: Breakfast Cannoli (2), Breakfast Calzone, Spiced Banana Bread, Chocolate Muffins and an assortment of Bagels with cream cheese.

The two sweet breakfast cannoli are inspired by two of the most popular cereal—Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Froot Loops. Guests will take bite out of the crispy cannoli shell and into the decadent Piccione’s cannoli cream infused with cereal milk and topped with cereal bits. The two breakfast cannoli will change monthly.

“Our convenient location in the Loop makes us an ideal stop for the morning crowd,” said Colleen McBryan, Executive Pastry Chef at Piccione Pastry. “Whether you’re looking to sit down for a delicious breakfast, grabbing a quick bite on your way into work or being a generous co-worker and picking up a box of morning treats for the office, let us start your day on an egg-cellent note!”

In addition to the All Day Breakfast menu, Piccione Pastry will offer:

$3 cannoli call during the week’s festivities. Try fan favorites including Gooey Butter, Traditional Ricotta, Chocolate Chip, and for a limited time, Birthday Cake flavored cannoli.

“For six years we have loved serving our guests in the historic Delmar Loop,” said Richard Nix, Jr., President of Butler’s Pantry and owner and operator of Piccione Pastry. “We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers and for the unwavering support from the community. We can’t wait to celebrate six years with them!”

Rounding out the festivities, Piccione Pastry is hosting its annual All-You-Can-Eat Cannoli Contest featuring all the tasty cannoli that you can eat. The contest will be held on Saturday, April 27. Cannoli lovers interested in participating can choose from two time slots 1:00 or 3:00 p.m. to compete for their chance to win FREE pastries for a year. Sign up in-store or email the Shop at [email protected]. *Previous winners are excluded from entering the competition.

About Piccione Pastry

Piccione Pastry, located in the historic Delmar Loop at the corner of Delmar and Skinker, is the only late-night Italian pastry shop of its kind in St. Louis. The shop features single-serve Italian desserts, rich Italian coffees, locally handcrafted gelato and sorbet and seasonal breakfast and lunch choices, including vegan, vegetarian, sugar-free and gluten-free options. Piccione’s pastry chefs create recipes from scratch, bake in small batches and use the highest quality ingredients for their desserts. The Shop is open from (8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) on Tuesday-Thursday & Sunday; and extended hours on Friday & Saturday (8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.).