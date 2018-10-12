Piccione Pastry Offers Pink Cannoli For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Piccione Pastry, St. Louis’ premier Italian pastry shop, offers a special treat in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For the month of October, visit the Shop to indulge in a Pink Cannoli and Piccione Pastry will donate 5% of each cannoli sold to the Susan G. Komen organization in support of their mission to fight breast cancer.

Guests can purchase a Pink Cannoli for a good cause—the Shop’s crispy cannoli shells filled with its signature cannoli cream and topped with powdered sugar for $4 each.

Piccione Pastry’s donation will help maintain The Susan G. Komen’s mission to save lives by empowering people, ensuring quality care for all and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Since 1982, Susan G. Komen has played a critical role in every major advance in the fight against breast cancer—transforming how the world talks about and treats the disease, helping to turn millions of breast cancer patients into breast cancer survivors.

“It is an honor to support Susan G. Komen with proceeds from each of our Pink Cannoli,” said Colleen McBryan, Piccione Pastry Chef. “Giving back to the community we love and supporting meaningful organizations is at the heart of Piccione Pastry.”

While you’re there, don’t forget to try this month’s seasonal cassata cake—the Shop’s rum soaked vanilla sponge cake with a pumpkin filling, topped with creamy mascarpone and finished with a sprinkle of ginger snap cookie crumbs for $4.75.

Piccione Pastry is the only late-night Italian pastry shop of its kind in St. Louis. Located in the Loop at the corner of Delmar Boulevard and Skinker, the shop is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and until 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The shop is closed on Monday.

About Piccione Pastry

