A Petition Demanding Maroon 5 Drop Out Of The Super Bowl Has More Than 35,000 Signatures 

Someone started a petition to get Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but it's NOT for musical reasons. They think Maroon 5 should back out to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

The petition says, quote, "Maroon 5 has made music over the years featuring artists from all genres, including Rihanna, Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar, all of whom have publicly supported Kaepernick . . .

"Maroon 5 must do the same. The band has a chance to stand on the right side of history. If they don't, they will be remembered for choosing to side with the NFL over its players."

The petition also states that Rihanna allegedly turned down the gig because of Kaepernick and Jay-Z reportedly did the same thing in 2017.

As of last night, it had more than 36,000 signatures.

