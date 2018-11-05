People Who Decorate Early For Christmas Are Happier Than People Who Wait

I typically bring up the Christmas decorations the weekend after Thanksgiving or even the following weekend, BUT with baby girl #2 making her arrival right before Christmas ... I've been thinking about asking Brian to bring up the decorations this weekend. That way it can be done and I don't have to worry about it as my due date gets closer and closer.

According to a psychoanalyst named Steve McKeown, people who decorate for Christmas early are HAPPIER than people who wait for a more reasonable time to put them up, like, you know, after Thanksgiving.

Why? Quote, "In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate [with] things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood.

"[They're] simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up Christmas decorations early extends the excitement."