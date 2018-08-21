People Are Doing the "Tip the Bill Challenge" And Giving Waiters 100% Gratuity

All the online challenges we've seen recently have been dangerous and stupid. So, it's nice to see one that's kind, instead of pointless and potentially fatal.

There's a new trend called the "Tip the Bill Challenge," where people are tipping servers 100%. So if your bill is $25, you add a $25 tip on top of it. And some people have left WAY more than that.

Then you post the receipt online. One reason it's popular is you get to brag about it to your friends.

There are already about 2,000 posts on Instagram alone with the hashtag "TipTheBill" or "TipTheBillChallenge."

I like the challenge because it's NOT stupid or dangerous, but the bragging part is what confuses me. I get it goes viral when you show it on social media and that's how it becomes an online challenge, but doing something good for someone doesn't always have to be broadcast to the world.