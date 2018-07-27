Peel Wood Fired Pizza Opened Its Doors In Clayton

A ‘hot’ new restaurant opened in Clayton on Monday- 800 degrees hot to be specific. Peel Wood Fired Pizza opened its doors at 208 South Meramec Avenue on July 16.

Co-Owner Chefs Patrick Thirion and Brandon Case opened Peel’s first restaurant in Edwardsville, Illinois, in 2009. Three years ago, they opened their second location in O’Fallon, Illinois. Now, they are opening their third location in the newly completed Two Twelve tower building in downtown Clayton. The 8,800 square foot restaurant will offer seating for 245 and three wood-fired pizza ovens to handle the anticipated customer volume.

Peel Wood Fired Pizza is best known for creating its pizzas and other entrees using a wood-burning oven that heats to over 800 degrees. This style of cooking gives the food a unique flavor and has earned the business accolades from many St. Louis food critics. Thirion said their new location will offer customers the same distinctive entrée options along with some new, exciting menu items.

“This new location is very special to us for several reasons,” said Thirion. “This is our first Missouri location along with being our biggest location and we couldn’t have found a more ideal spot. We’ll be offering several new items, including several varieties of our Wood Fired Paella. We challenged ourselves to come up with some truly unique and flavorful entrees that complement this space, and we’re excited for customers to try them.”

In addition to its pizzas, Peel will also offer their Peel Brewing Company beers, other specialty craft brews, seasonal items and chef-inspired desserts at its new location.

The Clayton location will include patio seating, a private dining area, a semi-private multimedia room housing up to 80 people, and a fully stocked bar with 36 beer taps- including 8-10 Peel Brewing Co. beers.