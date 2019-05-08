Pat Maroon And His Son, Anthony, Are Giving Us All The Feels

What a sweet and proud moment between a father and son.

May 8, 2019
Jill Devine from Y98
Jill Devine
Categories: 
Features
Music
Shows

I hope you're enjoying 24 hours of "Gloria" on Y98!  We wouldn't be playing so much "Gloria" if it wasn't for a Blues win and Pat Maroon got us that win.  From KMOX:

Pat Maroon scored 5:50 into the second overtime, Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and the St. Louis Blues outlasted the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal playoff series Tuesday night.

Maroon slammed the puck in after Robert Thomas skated in on Ben Bishop from the right wing. It was the second game-winning goal of the series for the 31-year-old St. Louis native.

When Pat scored, this was his son's reaction:

 

Afterwards, Pat's son entertained the press in the locker room:

 

 

Tags: 
St. Louis Blues
Blues
hockey
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Stanley Cup
Pat Maroon
son
father
Jill Devine
Gloria