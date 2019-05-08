Pat Maroon And His Son, Anthony, Are Giving Us All The Feels

I hope you're enjoying 24 hours of "Gloria" on Y98! We wouldn't be playing so much "Gloria" if it wasn't for a Blues win and Pat Maroon got us that win. From KMOX:

Pat Maroon scored 5:50 into the second overtime, Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and the St. Louis Blues outlasted the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal playoff series Tuesday night.

Maroon slammed the puck in after Robert Thomas skated in on Ben Bishop from the right wing. It was the second game-winning goal of the series for the 31-year-old St. Louis native.

When Pat scored, this was his son's reaction:

Everyone remembers when Maroon broke down while talking about his son watching him tie a game 2 years ago. But watching lil rig break down after watching his dad score a GM7 OT winner is even more emotional. pic.twitter.com/NT5gG0Mbgn — Jordan Elford (@Flelford) May 8, 2019

Afterwards, Pat's son entertained the press in the locker room:

.@PatMaroon’s son Anthony talks about his dad scoring the game winner and says “he’s taught his dad a few things.” #STLBlues #PatMaroon @StLouisBlues pic.twitter.com/PswI3pUQe0 — Ben Boyd (@BenBoydKMOX) May 8, 2019