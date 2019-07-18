Parenting Advice From The TODAY Team For Dylan Dreyer
Dylan Dreyer announced she's expecting baby number 2!
July 18, 2019
I was so excited to hear TODAY's Dylan Dreyer is expecting baby #2!
Her co-workers offered her some advice and I was shaking my head in agreement because when you go from baby #1 to baby #2, there are a lot of questions you have ... such as, how can you love your second child as much as your first; do you really have enough room in your heart to love another child?
