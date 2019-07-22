Pampers Is Creating A "Smart" Diaper To Track Your Baby's Peeing

Pampers is launching a new line of smart diapers this fall. The diapers can track when your baby pees and will report it to you immediately on your smartphone app. The diapers can't detect poop.

The diapers can also track a baby's sleep patterns and will record those on the app.

Could all that data be useful to parents and pediatricians? Definitely.

Is it really necessary though? Most diapers already have a color-changing strip that lets you know when a baby pees and new parents can tell when their baby's sleeping by, you know, noticing the rare moments when the baby isn't screaming and crying.

Pampers thinks this is what people want, though and I guess the market will show whether it's something parents are willing to pay a premium for.

Diapers are already expensive, so I wonder how much these are going to go for.